8 Facts About Pangolins

Dating back 80 million years (humans only came into the picture 8 million years ago), pangolins are truly pre-historic. With its armoured body and long tongue, this creature is probably one of the most fascinating animals around. Sadly, they face the real possibility of becoming extinct.

Native to 15 African countries as well as India, China and south-east Asia, the pangolin is often mistaken for a reptile. However, despite its scaly exterior, the pangolin is actually a mammal and member of the carnivore group.

Currently, conservationists are working tirelessly to protect pangolins not only from illegal poaching and smuggling, but also threats to their habitat due to urbanisation across the African continent. The pangolin’s plight was also heard by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) in 2016, when world leaders officially banned all trade in pangolins worldwide. Let’s take a closer look at the ant-eating pangolin.