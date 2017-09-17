6 Things to Know About Bird Flu

As South Africa faces a devastating strain of Bird Flu threatening its already struggling poultry industry, many consumers are worried about the possible threats posed by the virus.

WHAT IS BIRD FLU?

Bird Flu, or Avian Flu, is a viral infection that’s typically spread by wild birds. However, in recent years it has become more common for commercial and domestic poultry to also spread the disease. Infected birds showcase several tell-tale signs of infection farmers/breeders should look out for:

– Sudden death without any warning signs.

– Lack of coordination.

– Purple discolouration of the legs, comb and/or wattle (fleshy lobe).

– Misshapen eggs with soft, brittle shells.

– Lack of appetite.

– Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb and wattle.

– A nasal discharge.

– Decreased or no egg production.

Should poultry workers or breeders notice any of these signs, it should be reported to local and national animal health departments as well as the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

WHO’S MOST AT RISK?

The chances of humans getting infected with bird flu is extremely low. In most cases, those working directly with poultry face the greatest risk. Bird flu also cannot be transmitted from one person to another. You must be in direct contact with the infected bird or contaminated materials and equipment. It should also be noted that only certain strains of bird flu are infectious to humans.

– H7N9

– H5N1

– H9N2

NB! The current H5N8 strains is NOT infectious to humans and there have been no reports of human infections to date.

SYMPTOMS OF BIRD FLU

Should a person get infected with bird flu (H7N9, H5N1 or H9N2), they are likely to develop mild flu-like symptoms. This includes a sore throat, aches and pains, a mild fever, coughing and respiratory symptoms. However, persons with a compromised immune system could develop severe pneumonia in which hospitalisation is often needed.

WHAT ABOUT A CURE?

Sadly, there is no cure for bird flu in animals at this stage. The only method to adequately control the spread of bird flu is through a vaccination programme. While the vaccination doesn’t prevent birds from being infected, it does stop them from secreting the virus and spreading it further.

PREVENTING THE SPREAD

Since there is no cure for bird flu in animals, the most widely accepted method to prevent the spread of the virus is by culling all birds in a specified area. All equipment, materials and anything else that could’ve come into contact with the infected birds also need to be disinfected or destroyed.

IS CHICKEN SAFE TO EAT?

Yes. Firstly, due to strict controls, infected chicken meat will very rarely make it onto the market. However, as with all meat products, if the chicken is properly cooked, the risk of contracting avian flu is extremely low.

Sources: World Health Organisation, International Federation for Animal Health