Last year Belinda Dzambo was diagnosed with a tumour of the jawbone, leaving her swollen, disfigured and in desperate need of surgery. Now with developments in 3D printing technology, a team of doctors has custom designed facial implants to specifically fit her face, allowing her a life changing operation. But she’s not the only beneficiary. Carte Blanche explores this cutting-edge medical advancement.

