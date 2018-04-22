Travel scams are nothing new. However, they are on the increase in a dramatic way. According to the African Business Travel Association (ABTA), this sort of fraud has spiked annually by approximately 425%. In total, ABTA believes the scams cost holidaymakers almost R200-million each year.

Fortunately, there are ways to avoid being scammed by bogus agencies or falling for dodgy holiday deals.

1. Stick to agencies you know. There are lots of reputable travel agencies that have been around for many years which have proven track records. Also visit the Association of Southern African Travel Agents’ website to check whether the agency is fully registered.

2. Whenever possible, rather physically go to a travel agent’s office instead of doing everything online. It might be quicker and simpler, but the risk of being scammed is higher.

3. If you come across a travel agency you don’t know, check online reviews before you commit to anything. See what other customers have to say and base your decision on their feedback. Also take a look at the agency’s Facebook and Twitter pages if possible. Bear in mind that scammers have the tendency to post bogus positive reviews too so take what’s said with a pinch of salt.

4. Don’t be fooled by the website. In many cases, travel cons build impressive websites, or copy a website from a legitimate agency, to lure potential holidaymakers. Simply looking at the web address could give you an indication as to whether the site is legitimate.

Look for “https” at the beginning of the web address. This means the site has extra security features to ensure your personal information is safe.

Legitimate sites also have a little padlock in the address bar. This indicates the site has special secutiry features when it comes to making online payments.

5. If you’re making use of a reputable online agency, check the web address carefully. Often, cloned sites change a tiny detail in the address in the hopes an unsuspecting consumer won’t notice. For example: if the legitimate agency’s web address is notbogustravel.com, but instead the duplicate site reads www.not-bogustravel.com.

6. If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Always approach any “amazing” deal with caution and compare with other agencies.

7. When paying for your trip, avoid making any EFT payments, as this effectively means you’re paying cash. Rather insist on paying via credit card as this will ensure your purchase is protected. This also makes it easier to reclaim your funds should fraud have been committed.

8. Check whether the agency has a physical place of work and a working landline. If in doubt, drive to the indicated address and check the offices.

9. No excuses. If your travel agent keeps making excuses for not finalising documentation or providing proof of bookings, be on alert and request your money be paid back.

10. If you’ve already finalised your bookings, it’s essential to contact all the hotels, travel companies and tour operators listed to ensure you are in fact on their booking list and payment has been received.

Other associations you can check with are:

Sources: ASATA | ABTA