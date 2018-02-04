10 Safety Tips for Hikers

South Africa is a beautiful country with vast stretches of stunning landscapes just waiting to be explored. Sadly, crime has made this otherwise peaceful outdoor activity a lot more risky, with several hikers having been stabbed and even killed in the Table Mountain reserve in late-January. In fact, things on the iconic mountain have become so dire that authorities are now making use of drones to monitor the over 25 000 hectare reserve throughout the day. However, don’t let fear keep you from enjoying what South Africa has to offer. Here are a few safety tips to keep in mind during your next hike:

1. Don’t go hiking alone. If you have no other choice, ensure you have a satellite phone with you since signal along many hiking trails is

2. Officials suggest hiking groups should consist of no less than 4 members.

3. When hiking in a group, discuss possible steps to take should you fall victim to a mugging.

4. Avoid carrying any cash, cameras or jewellery and other valuables.

5. Plan your route. Locate possible escape routes and make sure you know how to find your way back.

6. Check the time. Ensure your hike takes place during daytime as this makes it a bit easier to spot suspect individuals. Avoid being on a trail after dark if possible.

7. Inform family and friends of your hiking route. Should something happen to you, it’ll make it easier for them to look for you.

8. If you do get approached by a robber, DO NOT resist. Try and remain calm and hand over your belongings.

9. Should you find yourself in a threatening situation, you can phone the Table Mountain National Parks emergency number on 0861 106 417. It’s also wise to have this number on speed dial.

10. Report any suspect activity on the trail to the police as soon as you can. Take note of the individuals’ clothing, approximate location and any other details that could help police track them down quicker.

TREATING A STAB WOUND

It’s vital to carry a first-aid kit with you. Ensure it contains the basics such as disinfectant, bandages, plasters of different sizes, safety pins, tweezers, sterile gloves, painkillers, distilled water for cleaning wounds and a pair of small scissors. When hiking in a group, ensure at least one person knows what to do in case of a knife attack:

1. As soon as possible, have someone phone 10111 and 10177 for emergency assistance.

2. Assess the situation. Only approach the injured person once you are sure it’s safe to do so and the assailants are gone.

3. Lay the injured person down on the ground and stabilise their head by placing a bag, jersey or anything similar under the person’s head.

4. Check that the persons airways are not blocked and that they’re breathing. Also check their pulse.

5. If the knife is still embedded in the person’s body, don’t remove it and try not to move it. While it seems like the logical thing to do, the knife is actually helping to stem the blood flow.

6. If it’s an open wound, apply as much pressure to the wound without injuring the person further to stem blood flow. Use an absorbent material like a shirt or towel to apply pressure.

7. If the stab wound is in the arm or leg, try to elevate it so it’s above the person’s heart. This will help reduce blood loss.

8. Keep talking to the person and try to keep them calm as much as possible.

9. Check on the person constantly to ensure they stay awake. The person will also most likely go into shock, so try and keep them warm at all times.

Sources: SAPS, SANParks, Table Mountain National Park