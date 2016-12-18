How to Train Your Guide Dog

You’ve probably seen them in restaurants, malls and at various expos, but have you ever thought what it actually takes to train an always-friendly guide dog? Starting off at just seven weeks, these dogs are put through months of intense training, ensuring they will keep their visually impaired or blind owner safe at all times.
Not all dog species are destined to become guide dogs. These are the preferred species:
- Labrador
- Golden Retriever
- German Shepherd
Other breeds are also sometimes used, but these are more rare:
- Standard Poodle
- Border Collie
- Australian Shepherd
- Collie
EARLY DAYS
Puppies are usually bred by breeders specifically selected by the South African Guide Dog Association (SAGDA). In rare cases, the association accepts donated puppies as well.
Puppies are given to trusted puppy raisers at seven weeks old when the first stage of training begins. Puppy raisers bring the puppies into their homes and live with them for 11 to 18 months. This is a full-time job, so working people are not eligible. This is also an important time for the puppies to socialise with each other. After this period, the puppies are given back to SAGDA.
AT THE PUPPY RAISERS
While the puppies live with their puppy raisers, they are socialised as much as possible. This means the dogs need to undergo the following:
- Be introduced to people of all races and ages, most importantly children.
- Be taught to relieve themselves only on command and when on a leash. This will prevent any unwanted messes in the person’s home.
- Become accustomed to crowds by being taken to shopping centres, restaurants and other public areas.
- Basic home training to prevent them from chewing and jumping on furniture.
- Become accustomed to strangers and taught not to jump up against people.
- Basic obedience training, enabling them to follow simple orders like sitting, staying and walking at a relaxed pace.
- Training on how to walk on a lead according to the SAGDA specifications. This means the dog is taught not to sniff, scavenge or pull while on the lead.
- Training to ignore any distractions such as noisy children or barking dogs.
THE TEENAGERS
Once the puppies return to SAGDA, they are then trained once a month by a puppy raiser supervisor. This training usually takes place in shopping centres, suburban areas or at the SAGDA training centre.
Once the dogs are one year old they’re ready for formal training and leave their puppy raiser’s homes. They are then sent to a SAGDA training facility where a Guide Dog Mobility Instructor trains up to six dogs at a time. It is also during this time that possible problem areas are identified such as behaviour issues. Should the instructor not be able to correct these problems, the dog is no longer deemed fit to be a guide dog and is put up for adoption.
WALKING THE WALK
Once basic obedience has been instilled, the dogs are taught how to walk in the correct “guiding position”. This means the dog must walk with at least three-quarters of its body in front of the trainer. This ensures the visually impaired person has enough time to respond to any hazards in their path.
It is also vital the dog walks in straight lines and doesn’t veer off to walk up driveways or alleys. Since a blind person plans their route according to straight lines consisting of lefts and rights, a dog running off in an unplanned direction could be disastrous.
Dogs are taught to turn left, right, slow down, reverse or walk forward via various hand gestures, voice commands and foot positions. By teaching the dog these signals it makes it much easier for the dog to adjust once it’s handed over to its blind owner.
GRADUATION
Once a dog has managed to complete all of the above training, they are finally given their very own special jacket and harness. It is also at this stage that the dog is taught how to manage traffic.
Contrary to belief, guide dogs do not know when it is safe to cross a busy road. Instead, the dogs are trained to walk up to the edge of the pavement and stop.
Only once their owner instructs them to move forward will they continue. With the proper training, the dog will know whether to obey the owners order or rather stay put until the road is clear.
Once the dog is able to cope with traffic, the dog is considered fully trained and is ready to be handed over to its new owner. To ensure the dog is ready for the big job ahead, a blindfolded instructor puts the dog through one final test.
At this stage, the potential new owner will also be given necessary training to help their dog be the best guide dog possible.