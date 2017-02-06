State Mental Patient Death Toll

In June last year the Department of Health cancelled its contract with Life Esidimeni, a facility that took care of mentally ill state patients. Almost 2000 patients were subsequently transferred to several under-equipped NGOs. In September Carte Blanche exposed the deaths of several patients under the care of these NGOs and brought this to the attention of Gauteng Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu. This week a report revealed that a staggering 94 psychiatric patients had in fact died of unnatural causes at these facilities. Devastated families and supporters are now demanding to know who is responsible.