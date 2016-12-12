[GUEST BLOG] Sharks Under Threat

Originally published 18 August 2016
Sharks – the most misunderstood and feared predators – are also the most threatened by human activities. Sharks are apex predators, meaning that once they reach adulthood their life is unlikely to be threatened by other species. Unfortunately, since humans started acting as super-predators of the oceans, sharks face a constant and detrimental reduction in numbers. In 2003 an estimated decline of approximately 90% of shark biomass worldwide since the pre-industrial era was reported.
Sharks have a long lifespan, slow growth and low estimated reproductive rate, making them extremely sensitive to fast-growing human pressure. The main human-related threats include over-fishing with the practice of finning*, the reduction of their food resources, bioaccumulation of pollutants, poaching for jaw trophies and lethal beach protection measures.
A very delicate and complex balance exists between the inhabitants of the ocean, and sharks are the most ancient custodians of this balance. Similar to other apex predators, sharks target the slowest and often sickest individuals from a prey population, thus preventing the further spread of diseases. Further, sharks influence not just the numbers of their prey, but also the prey’s behaviour and movements. The reduction in number of apex predators enlarges the hunting ground for their prey; reducing the “safe places” for species they feed on. Thus the loss of apex predators can have a cascade of catastrophic implications, mostly in the marine ecosystems. As an example, the reduction in numbers of white sharks is likely to induce an increase in the population of meso-predators (smaller sharks and marine mammals, causing a sharp reduction in fish stocks.
Sadly, white sharks can’t be bred in captivity or relocated. If we lose white sharks in the wild they will be lost forever, so if we really want to conserve them we need to protect them, their environment and manage their food resources (including other species of sharks).
The first step will be education. Similar to conservation efforts for lions and tigers, white sharks need to be respected rather than feared, and understood rather than culled. Only when most people look at a white shark tooth or jaw with the same disgust they look at a rhino horn or a tiger’s skin, will the education goal be achieved. Sharks are currently killed by gill nets and baited hooks, used as beach protection measures. While people’s fear will slowly change to respect, we need to move toward eco-friendly alternatives. Another important factor to help further the conservation of white sharks is to also improve our knowledge by increasing the research effort. To date we don’t even know for sure how long white sharks live.
Finally we should encourage a larger portion of the public (not just shark lovers) to join white shark cage diving tours. Despite the controversies, white shark cage diving is ultimately making each individual shark economically valuable alive. Above all else, white sharks are themselves their best ambassadors: by calmly swimming around a boat they only need five minutes to dispel the misconception they’ve been stuck with.
Understanding the Great White
Evidence of the effects of the loss of large predatory sharks in South African waters was acknowledged in 1979 already, in a scientific paper analyzing the reports of catches of inshore fishing competitions. Dr van Der Elst, author of the study, indicated an increase in the catches of small sharks and a decrease in the catches of large bony fishes.
It is a misconception that white sharks eat only marine mammals. The white shark’s diet is based mainly on smaller sharks and large bony fishes, with a mere estimated 20% of their diet comprising marine mammals. Juvenile white sharks eat sharks and bony fishes – even their teeth are shaped differently when they’re younger (thinly shaped to grab fishes, and very different from the familiar triangular, serrated teeth everyone recognises).
Thus, a reduction in the number of white sharks will result in an increase of other sharks, which will have a negative effect on our fisheries.
* Finning: the act of removing the fin of a shark while it’s still alive, and disposing of the rest of the shark’s body in the ocean, leaving it to sink to the bottom of the ocean. Shark fins are primarily used for shark fin soup and traditional cures.
Written by: Sara Andreotti (PhD), Marine Biologist at the Stellenbosch University