Sharks are apex predators in South Africa’s oceans, and critical to the survival of many other species. But they are also the most misunderstood animal in our oceans. We look at 10 of the most common myths giving sharks a bad name.
Sources: WWF, Shark Research Institute
10 Myths About Sharks
Sharks are apex predators in South Africa’s oceans, and critical to the survival of many other species. But they are also the most misunderstood animal in our oceans. We look at 10 of the most common myths giving sharks a bad name.