20 Easy Ways to Save Water

What can the average person do to try and keep taps flowing?

We have 20 ways that you, your family and friends can save water – if you aren’t already.

The Western Cape is experiencing serious water shortages, so any rules applied in those areas would supersede these more general water saving practices.

Click here for a printable version of this infographic:

Make sure you’re taking steps to save water wherever you can.

EXTREME DROUGHT SITUATIONS

In severe water shortage cases, there are a number of things you can do to make things more bearable:

Manage your fluid intake. While you need to cut back on water usage, you must never ration your daily drinking water.

Buy electrolyte-enhanced liquids (like Powerade and Energade) if drinking water isn’t available.

Use waterless hand sanitiser, dry shampoo and conditioner and have a sponge bath over a bucket or basin.

DID YOU KNOW?

Closing taps properly saves up to 900 litres per month.

per month. Turning the tap off when washing hands, face, brushing teeth and shaving saves up to 20 litres per month.

per month. Fixing leaking toilets saves up to 22,000 litres per month.

per month. Using a bucket, not a hose, to wash your car saves up to 300 litres per wash.

REPORT WATER LOSS

Report significant water loss: burst pipes, faulty meters, overflowing sewers, open hydrants and other leaks.

Cape Town

Website: www.capetown.gov.za

Tel: 0860 103 089 (choose option 2: water-related faults)

SMS: 31373 (max of 160 characters)

Email: waterTOC@capetown.gov.za

Johannesburg:

Website: www.johannesburgwater.co.za

Telephone | +2711 688 1400

SMS Line | +2782 653 2143

Tip-offs Anonymous | +2780 000 2587

Email | customer@jwater.co.za

Durban

Website: www1.durban.gov.za

Tel: 080 13 13 013



Be sure to provide your water provider with the following information:

The area and street.

House number nearest the reported leak.

Leak description.

Your contact number.

For more ways to report water leaks, click here.