Riaan Manser: “This Ain’t No Honeymoon”

Originally published on 30 October 2016.
The smash was a brutal one. Blood pouring down my face and neck. The warmth almost soothing, but that smell all too eerie. A wave had hit us from our starboard side and we’d dropped in-between two 4-metre swells side-on. We were in for a huge wake-up call. It was 4:30 AM in the freezing cold North East Pacific. Seconds before we had been fast asleep inside our tiny Ocean Rowing Boat cabin. Vasti and I lay shoulder-to-shoulder with our damp sleeping bags draped over our shivering bodies. I always sleep on the side of the wave’s impact, and was immediately lifted and catapulted to the cabin’s opposite wall. My head had made first contact with the fire extinguisher, my body almost weightless at the moment of impact then fell onto a stunned Vasti. We both didn’t know what had happened. We just knew that it was bad. Water was gushing into the cabin through the hatch and we were both standing on the roof of our boat cabin. We were upside down.
I looked out the glass hatch door to a scene similar to what the Two Oceans Aquarium offers their visitors. We were underwater with the mast light providing clarity on the boat’s exterior. A million thoughts ran through my mind. “Did Vasti get hurt when I fell on her? What was that cracking sound as I hit the wall? Will we drown?”
“Get up and help me flip the boat to its natural position! Quick quick!” was the first thing I shouted to Vasti. She was still stunned and quiet. We pushed the boat back with two heaves. The noise of all the cabin goods falling to where they should be almost a comforting sound. The splash of water at our feet certainly wasn’t. I shouted for Vasti to try save anything she could in the cabin and put any heavy objects away. I got up and went outside to do two things; one, to turn our rudder so we weren’t going broadside to the swell and two, assess outside damage and losses. I smelt it again. That intense rich smell of fresh blood was deep in my lungs coupled with the bitterness I tasted in my mouth. I was leaning over the smaller back hatch adjusting the rudder while the blood poured from my head. “I’ll be okay,” I thought. “If it’s really bad I wouldn’t be able to be out here in this storm would I?”
I returned to the cabin with Vasti frantically saving all she could. Towels and sleeping bags absorbing most of the water. She was shocked and in tears. I sat down, sealed our hatch again and looked at her. I felt guilty. I didn’t want her in any danger. Especially not this kind of danger. Vasti began crying even more now, reaching out to my head and asking me if I was okay. “You are full of blood, we must stop the bleeding, how are you feeling, come here.” This was the second night of our Honeymoon and a wakeup call for us both. We were both ok, my hair restyled by the 7cm gash, the boat electronics seemed in order and the fire extinguisher had now been respectfully adorned with a soft outer covering. This was our honeymoon but this was also not a honeymoon.
Written by: Riaan Manser