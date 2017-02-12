How to Report Water Leaks

Water conservation is more important than ever, with drought still keeping parts of the country in its grip. And while you and your family are probably already doing what you can to save water, there’s another major issue that needs to be addressed – water leakages.
According to figures released last year by the Minister of Water Affairs, Nomvula Mokonyane, the country loses just over R7-billion each year due to leaking taps and pipes. He also added that a staggering 25% of South Africa’s water is lost as a result of leakages.
So, what can you do to help fight the so-called war on leaks? Firstly, don’t assume your local municipality is aware of a specific leak – report it anyway. Here’s how:
WESTERN CAPE
City of Cape Town
Telephone | 0860 103 089 (choose option 2, water related faults)
SMS | 31373 (max 160 characters)
Email | watertoc@capetown.gov.za
GAUTENG
Johannesburg
Website | www.johannesburgwater.co.za
Telephone | 0860 562 874
SMS Line | 082 653 2143
Tip–Offs Anonymous | 0800 002 587
Joburg Water | 011 688 1500
Email | customer@jwater.co.za
You can also log a fault on Joburg Water’s website.
Pretoria
Telephone | 012 358 2111 OR 012 427 2111
Email | customercare@tshwane.gov.za
Ekurhuleni
Telephone | 0860 543 0000
You can contact the municipality via Twitter
EASTERN CAPE
Buffalo City
Telephone | 043 705 9234/5
Alternative Number | 086 111 3017
Email | customercare@buffalocity.gov.za
Nelson Mandela Bay
Telephone | 041 506 1911
Email | customercare@mandelametro.gov.za
KWAZULU NATAL
Ethekwini
Water Hotline | 080 131 3013
Telephone | 031 311 1111
SMS | 083 707 3013
Email | eservices@durban.gov.za
FREE STATE
Mangaung
Switchboard | 051 405 8911
Alternative Number | 051 412 4000
Email | enquiry@mangaung.gov.za
LIMPOPO
Polokwane
Telephone |015 290 2376
Alternative Number | 015 290 2000/1/2
MPUMALANGA
Mbombela
Telephone | 086 162 6623
Alternative Number | 013 759 9111
Technical Services (Water) | 013 759 2304
SMS | 32552
Email | customercare@mbombela.gov.za
NORTHERN CAPE
Sol Plaatje
Email | info@solplaatje.org.za
NORTH-WEST
Mahikeng
Telephone | 018 388 9000
Alternative Number | 018 389 0111
Sources: Department Of Water Affairs, Provincial Government