How to Report Fake News

With social media fast becoming the favourite news-sharing platform, it’s proving more tricky than ever to separate fact from fake news. However, should you suspect a news story is fake, there are a number of ways you can report it: .

FACEBOOK

Facebook has garnered a lot of attention over the past few months with several fake news stories flooding the popular social platform. Fortunately, it is simple to report these posts.

Click the V icon right at the top-right corner of the selected post.

A drop-down menu will appear. Click on Report Post or Report Photo.

You will then be given a list of options. Select the option that best describes the issue you have with the post.

You can also report an entire page that continually posts fake news:

Go to the page you wish to report.

Click the overflow (three dots) , which can be found directly below or above the page’s cover photo.

Select Report Page and choose the option that best describes the issue you have with the page.

TWITTER

Twitter is a busy place, with countless news stories being tweeted and retweeted every day. If you happen to come across a fake news story, here’s how to report it:

Find the tweet you wish to report.

Click on the More icon on web, or the v icon on the app.

A drop-down menu appears. Select Report.

Select one of the four options that best describes the issue you have with the tweet.

Twitter will then ask you to provide more info about the tweet and why you feel it needs to be removed.

To report an account, you can do the following:

Go to the account you wish to report.

Click on the gear icon (web and iOS) or overflow (three dots) icon (Android).

A drop-down menu appears. Select Report.

Select the option that best describes the issue you have with the account.

Once again, Twitter will require you to provide more information on the reason for reporting the account.

INSTAGRAM

While not as common as on Facebook and Twitter posts, Instagram also gets its fair share of fake news stories. Here’s how you can report a misleading post:

Head over to the Instagram post you wish to report.

Click on the overflow (three dots) icon at the top-right of the post. Click Report.

While Instagram doesn’t have an option for reporting fake news, you can still report it as spam.

You can also report a comment in the same way.

GOOGLE

Yes, you can report a fake news site or article to Google – and it’s very simple to do. Here’s how:

Take a screenshot of the site or article and save it.

On the Google search results page, scroll down to the bottom of the screen and click Send Feedback.

A dialogue box appears where you can upload the screenshot and describe why you feel the site/article needs to be removed.

Click Send and let the Google team do the rest.

Sources: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google