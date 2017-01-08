GUEST BLOG: N2 Fossils

Originally published on 24 June 2016.
There is nothing as exciting as breaking rock and finding something entirely new to science inside. This is an experience that has gripped me since childhood. Many years of work at the Waterloo Farm road cuttings outside Grahamstown, involving the discovery of a whole ancient coastal estuarine1 ecosystem, never dimmed the excitement of possibly finding something entirely new.
It did however increase my passion for the Devonian2 time period which ended in a massive extinction event about 358 million years ago. In many ways this ancient extinction event set the scene for the rest of Earth’s history.
The animals and plants we see today are descendents of the survivors of this and subsequent extinctions. So, what is fascinating about many of the plants and animals found in the rocks around Grahamstown is that, predating this event, they are almost surreal. Placoderm fish, for example, had a trunk and head entirely encased in an armour of outer bony plates – with a pair of ball and socket joints allowing movement between the two.
Ordinary “ray-finned fish” that make up the majority of fish found today (other than lampreys, sharks, a few lungfish species and two species of coelacanth) were rather uncommon, small and insignificant back in the Devonian. Lobe-finned-fish were the main unarmoured bony fish. Some of them were several metres long. Amongst the smaller lobe-fins were the tiny 5 cm long baby coelacanths (Serenichthys). They are the oldest coelacanth species from Africa and represent the earliest known coelacanth nursery in the world.
At Waterloo Farm, the first known high-latitude (relatively near polar) site of this age in the world, almost everything I found was a new species and there were a lot of firsts and ‘oldests’. We found the world’s oldest lamprey (Priscomyzon riniensis), the oldest land-living animal from the ancient supercontinent Gondwana (the scorpion, Gondwanascorpio emzantsiensis) and Africa’s earliest known woody tree (Archaeopteris notosaria). This tree was very significant as it belonged to the genus Archaeopteris, which was the first widespread genus of woody tree in the world. In fact our discovery in the nineties of Archaeopteris notosaria was the first indication that this genus of tree had spread beyond the Devonian tropics to form forests around the globe. This contributed to the realisation that the climate and atmospheric changes towards the end of the Devonian (that culminated in the great extinction event) were at least partially the result of this revolutionary spread of the first forests, whose effect was essentially the opposite of the greenhouse effect.
So when new roadworks at Coombs Hill east of Grahamstown, starting last year, began unearthing similarly aged rocks I was all attention. Had I expected everything to be the way it was at Waterloo Farm, I would have been mistaken. We have found several new fossilferous3 lenses and the fossils that my assistant Chris Harris and I have been excavating are generally different from those at Waterloo Farm. Invertebrates that we have collected indicate slightly different environments, and most of the plants are different species, perhaps a few million years older. The one plant species in common is Archaeopteris notosaria, though Chris has found better preserved fronds and cones than the ones that I found at Waterloo Farm.
Excitingly it is still early days and SANRAL are modifying their road cutting design to incorporate benches onto fossiliferous layers so that excavations may continue for years to come. Who knows what still awaits discovery?
- Estuarine: of, relating to, or formed in an estuary, the tidal mouth of a wide river where the tide meets the stream.
- Devonian: The Devonian period occurred about 416 million to 358 million years ago and is often referred to as the Age of the Fishes.
- Fossilferous: Bearing or containing fossilised materials, such as fossil found in rocks.
Written by Dr Rob Gess, palaeontologist