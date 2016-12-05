Madswimmer Diary – Evan Feldman

They are called the Madswimmers and they take on some daunting challenges to raise funds for charity. But swimming across the Dead Sea, using special masks to keep out the toxic salt water, must rate as their most unusual escapade. Madswimmer Evan Feldman shares his personal diary with us.
Day 1: Friday 11 November
On Friday 11 November, the SA Madswimmers touched down at Ben Gurion International airport (Israel) and made our way straight through to Jerusalem. We had some time to explore the food markets and visit the Western Wall (we needed to pray for safe passage on our journey). Later that evening we spent some time getting to know each other over a dinner at our hotel – as the Madswimmer team had some new swimmers.
Day 2: Saturday 12 November
We walked to the top of the Mount of Olives to take in the beautiful view of the old city, and then made our way downhill, visiting important historical sites.
We had a dinner in Abu Gosh on Saturday night. This was the first time that all the swimmers from around the world met each other. It was great to finally meet some of the people that we had spoken to for nine months on Skype, WhatsApp and other social platforms to prepare and organise this task.
Day 3: Sunday 13 November
We visited the Old City of David and walked the ancient aqueduct tunnels that used to bring water into the city, taking a tour underneath the old city in the tunnels. You could say it was an underground day.
Day 4: Monday 14 November
Early Monday morning we took a bus across the desert, eventually coming onto highway 90, the lowest road in the world en route to the Ein Gedi at the Dead Sea. The bus ride was just over an hour and when we saw the sea, with Jordan in the distance, the reality of the swim started to set in.
We didn’t have time to check in at the hotel and took the bus straight down to the Ein Gedi beach. This was practise day and the first time that most of us would get to use our masks in the Dead Sea.
A tractor pulling us to the sea. The sea is very far from the road now that it has declined significantly
While we were having our briefing, a gentleman who was there on holiday lost his balance in the sea and started thrashing wildly. He couldn’t roll onto his back and was about to drown. One of our swimmers who was close by put their mask on and saved him. This was a big reality check for us. You can drown very quickly with just a small amount of water in your lungs, plus dead Sea water is toxic and your windpipe will close, causing asphyxiation. Before we started practicing we were split into teams and assigned a colour to correspond with our team boat. Each team would be responsible for keeping tabs on their members. We started practise by just swimming 25 metres at a time. It was crazy that we were finally doing this. Everyone slowly lowered their heads into the water. Even though we all practiced for many kilometres with the masks, we were apprehensive about putting our faces into the extremely salty and toxic waters of the Dead Sea. But everyone seemed to be okay, so we continued the practise and also rehearsed taking off our masks and cleaning them, our mouths and eyes with fresh water and putting them back securely. This was a lot trickier than we imagined. Pretty much every time we did this a drop or two of salty water would hit our eyes. If you didn’t clear it straight away, you could damage your cornea and perhaps lose sight forever. So, this practise was very important. We each had a leash tied to our ankles with a fresh bottle of water just in case of an emergency.
Following the practise swim, it was time for an early dinner and final briefing. Then we packed our bags with our specific nutrition – bottles of electrolyte mixture, fruit-and-nut bars and energy gels – and loads of Vaseline. Then it was off to bed.
Day 5: Tuesday 15 November
We woke up at 03:30am and had our blood taken for research purposes. Then it was onto the bus and down to the beach. This was the real deal now. A big tough and technical day lay ahead. Nervous and excited we boarded our team colour boats and set sail for Jordan. At this point I must mention that the boats were a crazy, logistical nightmare. There are no boats on the Dead Sea, as there is no reason for boats to be there. Nothing lives in the Dead Sea, there’s no scuba diving and no fishing. Also, the salt is highly corrosive so it destroys boat engines. We had to convince boat owners in the Mediterranean that we had a plan and needed their boats at the Dead Sea, as you can imagine many were not keen. The next issue was that these boats were being brought in on big flatbed trucks with cranes. The problem with this was that we were very concerned about sinkholes in the area. There are more than 4 000 sinkholes around the Dead Sea. These holes swallow up houses and roads. So, we had consult local experts to ensure that the route we were taking was safe. From a geological point of view, the boats were a tough part of the swim to manage.
When we crossed the border of Israel and Jordan – a point in the middle of the sea – it was quite exciting. We were really going to do his. Dealing with Jordon and the politics of getting permission to cross their border without passports or visas was tough. It was not until the ninth hour before the swim that final permissions were given. Also, they banned us from touching the land, so our boats had to stop 100m from the shore.
As we prepared for the big swim, Dov Litvinov delivered one final uplifting message, and off we went. We swam for 7 hours and 20 minutes and covered over 17km. It was a tough swim with eyes burning, dehydration, itching, burning skin and lots of chafing. At times, we were ready to give up, but this is where your head must rule…
We did it! Arriving at the shores with hundreds of people and media to greet us was an emotional moment.
The media group was massive and news of our achievement made it to 8 000 outlets via major news suppliers. This was a very important aspect in getting the message across to the relevant leaderships and change policies to effect the change needed to protect the Dead Sea from its demise. Madswimmers also raised over R1-million for local SA children’s charities.