How to Report Suspected Human Trafficking

Originally posted on 31 July 2016.
If you suspect that someone is being or has been trafficked there are a number of options to report it. Currently, the South African Human Trafficking Resource Line is the only dedicated resource for victims and operates 24/7. Managed by A21, the organisation has offices across the world including Cape Town.
A21 also works closely with the Hawks and the Vice Squad to locate victims and relocate them to a place of safety.
South African Human Trafficking Resource
Helpline: 0800 222 777 (all calls from South Africa are free)
Email: info@0800222777.org.za
Website: www.0800222777.org.za
Hope for Women SA
Human Rights Organisation ending Human Trafficking through prevention, facilitation, restoration and re-integration.
Tel: 071 183 9201