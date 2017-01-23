Farmer: Hope and Faith Remain Our Only Option

Without hope and faith in the Heavenly Father, farmers wouldn’t have survived the drought. As a farmer, you can only be grateful for the rain we recently received. It gives you hope for the future.
The support of our families and friends was of immeasurable worth.
Despite having received ample rains more recently, it still wasn’t an easy season for us. With little moisture, we planted after every little sprinkling of rain just to get by, only to be faced with the same dire situation a day later. The heat wave also brought the most terrible winds that resulted in a lot of harm to plantations, causing many farmers to have to start from scratch.
A day after Christmas day, the lands were covered in dust. I nearly had a heart attack! The second image shows the current state of the same land.
Poor harvests from the previous season left us with very little plants (plans? This sentence is confusing) to protect our crops from the destructive winds. Christmas day was the worst. That afternoon it began to rain and everyone could lift their heads for a while and save what could be saved, replanting what we could. Looking back, the rain always came just as we were about to give up all hope.
Following such a devastating drought, we have to rebuild everything – not just our dire financial situations, but also nature itself. It’s shocking to see how much the natural grazing grounds were harmed. Well-established pastures simply died and now need to be regenerated. But nature is wonderful and I believe it will recover to the way it was. Even underground water showed great progress in just a matter of days following the ample rains.
As a farmer, you realise time and again just how much responsibility you have to feed the nation. This thought haunted me throughout the drought. As a farmer, I can give our country the reassurance that we won’t give up.
We will always give our best with the grace of our Heavenly Father.
Thinking back, I can only be thankful for being given another chance to continue farming.
It remains an honour. But I will never forget 2016!
I remain addicted to planting and I hope for many more harvesting seasons in the future.
Thank you again to Carte Blanche for telling our story.
Written by: Michris Janse van Rensburg, farmer in Bultfontein
Michris’ original piece in Afrikaans
HOOP EN GELOOF BLY BOER SE ENIGSTE OPSIE
Sonder hoop en geloof in die Vader sou boere nie die droogte oorleef het nie .
As boer kan mens net dankbaar wees vir die reën wat ons nou ontvang het.Dit gee mens hoop vir die toekoms.
Die ondersteuning wat ons van familie en vriende ontvang het was van onskatbare waarde.
Alhoewel ons nou lekker reën gekry het was dit glad nie n maklike plantseisoen nie .Met min vog het ons na elke reënbuitjie begin plant, net om weer na ‘n dag of wat weer moed te hou weens te min vog. Die hittegolf, met die vreeslikste winde wat daarmee gepaard gegaan het, het baie skade aangerig en baie boere moes oorplant.
Swak oeste van die vorige seisoen het ons met min materiaal gelaat wat mielieplante kon beskerm tydens erg wind .
Kersdag was die ergste .Daai middag het dit begin reën en almal kon hulle koppe optel en red wat te redde was, en oorplant wat moes oorgeplant word .
Kyk mens terug, het reën elke keer net gekom toe ons amper moed opgegee het .
Na so geweldige droogte moet als weer herstel, nie net boere se benarde finansiële situasie, maar die natuur ook. Dis skokkend hoe seer die natuurlike weiding gekry het .Ou veldtipes wat net eenvoudig dood is moet weer hersaai. Die natuur is wonderlik en ek glo dit sal herstel soos dit was. Selfs ondergrondse water het in ‘n kwessie van ‘n paar dae verbetering getoon na die goeie reën.
As boer besef mens heeltyd die verantwoordlikheid wat ons het om vir jou, die nasie, kos te produseer. Daai het my baie gekwel deur die droogte. As boer kan ek die nasie die versekering gee dat ons nie sal opgee nie.
Ons sal altyd met die genade van ons Vader ons beste gee.
As mens terugdink, kan mens terugkyk, kan mens net dankbaar wees vir nog ‘n kans om te kan aanhou boer .
Dit bly n vooreg. Maar 2016, vir jou sal ek nooit vergeet!
Ek bly verslaaf daaraan om te plant en hoop daar is nog baie plantseisoene voorentoe.
Nogmaals dankie vir Carte Blanche wat ons storie kom vertel het.
Geskryf deur: Michris Janse van Rensburg, boer van Bultfontein