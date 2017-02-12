Fake news has become the new buzzword of the day, with a staggering amount of fake news stories making their way onto our Twitter feeds and Facebook timelines. And, as many of these sites look official and trustworthy it can become tricky to separate truth from fiction.

The Anatomy of Fake News

First, we need to take a look at the telltale signs of fake news websites. From the design to the structure of the stories, if you pay close enough attention you should be able to spot a fake story (and avoid the humiliation of sharing it online).

Check the web address. Often, fake news sites tend to make the smallest of changes to a reputable address in order to appear legit. For example, instead of http://carteblanche.dstv.com/ it could read http://cartblanche.dstv.co.za.

1. Google the website’s name. Has this site been caught out before? If so, chances are another reputable website has already outed them and the reference should appear online. A simple Google search will also give you an idea about what other users have had to say about the site.

2. Check the headlines .Since scandal is the name of the game when it comes to fake news sites, they often make use of attention grabbing headlines to coax you into clicking on the link. If a headline sounds too scandalous or over the top, perhaps it’s not legit.

3. A picture tells a thousand words. Fake news sites tend to either use photos from other reputable news sites or they edit images to look like the real deal. If an image doesn’t look right, rather turn back and find another website and cross-reference what you are looking for.

4. Check the sources . Do they provide the names of their sources? If they do, Google the names to determine whether those people do indeed exist. In most cases the articles on fake news sites don’t refer to any identifiable sources.

5. Visit their social pages. Their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages can often give you a good idea about who actually runs the website. This is especially useful if you need to report a fake news story.

6. Contact them. It’s very rare that fake news sites provide contact details. However, it’s still worth clicking on the Contact Us or About Us links. Perhaps you’ll be lucky and stumble across an email address. Having contact details helps when you need to report a fake news story with contact details linked to the fake site.

A Few More Tips

If you’re still unsure about the validity of a story, you can do a few more things to ensure you are reading, relying on or sharing only the most accurate information.

Perform a Google search to see whether any major news organisations are also reporting on the news at hand. If they’re not, it’s more than likely fake.

Check the facts. Fake news sites will often twist the truth to strengthen a story. Are the dates of past events mentioned correctly? Are the facts verifiable? If you’re unsure, always check.

Check the date. In the majority of cases, an old fake news story resurfaces with a new look. However, many sites fail to change the dates.

Look for author names. Due to the nature of the websites, fake news sites very rarely attribute stories to authors. This prevents people from contacting them and reporting the fake site.

Use common sense. If a story seems to far-fetched to be true, it probably is.

It’s Fake. Now What?

Once you’ve established that a story or entire website is fake, you can do a couple of things to prevent it from spreading: