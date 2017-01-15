Government’s New Energy Plans

Energy consumption is on the increase and we need to plan ahead to make sure we’ll have enough to meet growing demand in future. This is why the government has drafted a new roadmap for South Africa’s energy future.
The new Integrated Energy Plan (IEP) and Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), that deals with electricity specifically, were eagerly awaited since the previous versions, originally drawn up in 2010, were outdated. The Department of Energy unveiled its draft IEP and IRP in November 2016 and the public are invited to comment on them.
The Aim of the Plans
The IEP and IRP were compiled to look at how South Africa’s power grid can be expanded in the most efficient way with minimal cost. The plan aims to determine a roadmap to deal with South Africa’s growing energy consumption until 2050.
What’s Changed?
Since the original 2010 plans were based on old data, various changes have been introduced to the newly published 2016 draft plans:
- Electricity demand has changed over the past 3 years, so the projected consumption figures have been adjusted.
- Economic growth has slowed down, leading to the overall costs of various projects having to be revised.
- New developments in technology and fuel options, both locally and globally, have opened up new power generating options.
- New technology in the renewable energy sector has become more affordable.
- Eskom’s existing fleet of power plants and infrastructure have been updated. Originally calculated at 86% for overall performance, Eskom’s ability to provide power to the country has now been downgraded to 70% for overall performance.
- Strategies to manage CO2 emissions remain unchanged.
Read it all
Find the complete updated IEP draft here.
Find the complete updated IRP draft here.
An alternative view
Scientists of the CSIR Energy Centre have proposed a different plan. They are recommending the Department of Energy remove certain limits on renewable energy before determining what the most efficient and cost-effective electricity plan for the country would be.
Find a presentation on the CSIR Energy Centre’s recommendations here.
Have Your Say
The public can comment on the latest updates to the IEP and IRP plans until 31 March 2017. The Department of Energy also invites the public to attend Consultation Workshops to discuss the plans. The dates and venues are:
NORTHERN CAPE
- Date: 23 January 2017
- Venue: Kimberley Club Boutique Hotel
- Time: 08:30 to 17:00
LIMPOPO
- Date: 25 January 2017
- Venue: Polokwane Royal Hotel
- Time: 08:30 to 17:00
MPUMALANGA
- Date: 27 January 2017
- Venue: Emnotweni Casino at The Arena, Nelspruit
- Time: 08:30 to 17:00
NORTH WEST
- Date: 31 January 2017
- Venue: Mmabatho Palms
- Time: 08:30
FREE STATE
- Date: 3 February 2017
- Venue: Bon Hotel Bloemfontein
- Time: 08:30 to 17:00
If you wish to do a presentation during these workshops, you can register by sending an email along with the proposed presentation to IEP.Queries@energy.co.za and IRP.Queries@energy.co.za
All the presentations from the consultation workshops that took place in December in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth can be read here: http://www.energy.gov.za/IRP/irp-2016.html
Sources: Department of Energy, CSIR Energy Centre