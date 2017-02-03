Coming up on 5 February

Who is to blame for the deaths of 94 state psychiatric patients while in the care of ill-equipped NGOs? How did collusion and tender rigging result in overspend of billions on Gauteng’s upgraded freeways? Is it hate speech if preached from the pulpit? Gay rights activists take on the Grace Bible church. And, meet the brilliant local artists bringing the world’s best-known comic book superheroes to life.
DStv Network
- Sun 101Primetime at 7pmSun 901Rebroadcast 8pmMon 101Rebroadcast 6am, 10:30pmThur 101Rebroadcast 2pm