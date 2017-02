From fake news reports to paid tweets, how can you be sure what you’re reading is real? Then, the Western Cape is facing severe water shortages, but an unexpected solution may be lurking underground. And two runners over 80 are breaking records and winning championships. How are they keeping active?

That’s Carte Blanche this Sunday at 7pm on M-Net, DStv channel 101, and 8pm on M-Net Plus 1 channel 901.