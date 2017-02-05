Drawing a Comic Book Hero

Despite the fairly sizeable comic book fanbase in South Africa, it’s no easy task becoming a big-name illustrator on the South African comics scene. However, a handful of local illustrators are proving that hard work and determination can get you far – in fact, it could make you an international star.

Meet Sean Izaakse, Loyiso Mkize and Jason Masters – three local artists who are taking South Africa to the international comic book stage. From uniquely South African superheroes in the form of Loyiso’s Kwezi to Jason and Sean bringing comic legends like Batman and The Avengers to life, the world is taking note.

We asked these three illustrators to draw themselves in their own unique style, taking them from illustrator to comic book hero.