Alzheimer’s Disease and Your Lifestyle

It is estimated that approximately 9.9 million new cases of Alzheimer’s Disease are recorded each year. However, with science becoming more advanced each day, researchers believe they are getting that much closer to possibly preventing and even delaying Alzheimer’s disease.
Along with with dietary choices and sufficient sleep, researchers believe that mental health is of utmost importance. And, the earlier you start to focus on keeping your brain healthy, the more likely it is for you to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s onset.
5 Simple Steps To Maximise Your Brain Health
Apart from keeping your mind happy, your body is just as important. If you’re physically healthy, your brain can do so much more for so much longer.
What Sort of Physical Activity is Needed
If you’re concerned that you might be at risk of Alzheimer’s Disease, you can complete the following online assessment.
Diet is just as important to help prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease.
Source: Alzheimer’s Disease International, Australian National University, Alzheimer’s Australia