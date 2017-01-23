DStv Network

The 2016 Drought in Pictures

23 January 2017, 14:50

Bultfontein farmer, Michris Janse van Rensburg, shared his trying experience as South Africa was hit by the worst drought in almost 100 years. From battling months without rain to devastating dust storms – the 2016 drought was an unforgettable and challenging experience.

Below is a series of pictures from Michris showing the journey from drought to lush green fields on his Free State farm.

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-23 at 10.46.00 AM

A previously sand-ridden stretch of land is flourishing following welcome rains.

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 11.19.17 PM

From barren to sprouts of green.

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 11.08.47 PM

“We attempted to protect the soils from being blown away by the violent winds.”

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 11.08.10 PM

“We’re busy replanting what we could.”

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 11.07.27 PM

A dust storm hit Michris’ farm on Christmas day, leaving already struggling plants suffocating under dust.

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 11.07.19 PM

This is what the lands looked like a day after the massive dust storm.

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 11.02.25 PM

“My son working hard on his own little piece of land.”

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 11.01.33 PM

“My son was so excited about the rains, that we created a small patch of land so he could plant his own mealies.”

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 11.00.06 PM

The first signs of life in previously lifeless soil.

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 10.57.25 PM

At one point, the dam started to flood the lands.

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 11.00.34 PM

“My son had never seen the dam this full. This is my favourite photo!”

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-22 at 11.10.03 PM

It’s hard to believe this farmland was arid and lifeless just a few months ago.

 

Tagged as