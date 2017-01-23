The 2016 Drought in Pictures

Bultfontein farmer, Michris Janse van Rensburg, shared his trying experience as South Africa was hit by the worst drought in almost 100 years. From battling months without rain to devastating dust storms – the 2016 drought was an unforgettable and challenging experience.
Below is a series of pictures from Michris showing the journey from drought to lush green fields on his Free State farm.
A previously sand-ridden stretch of land is flourishing following welcome rains.
From barren to sprouts of green.
“We attempted to protect the soils from being blown away by the violent winds.”
“We’re busy replanting what we could.”
A dust storm hit Michris’ farm on Christmas day, leaving already struggling plants suffocating under dust.
This is what the lands looked like a day after the massive dust storm.
“My son working hard on his own little piece of land.”
“My son was so excited about the rains, that we created a small patch of land so he could plant his own mealies.”
The first signs of life in previously lifeless soil.
At one point, the dam started to flood the lands.
“My son had never seen the dam this full. This is my favourite photo!”
It’s hard to believe this farmland was arid and lifeless just a few months ago.