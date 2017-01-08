10 Facts About Private Prosecution

Originally published on 22 May 2016.
It’s a story we know all too well – a criminal case gets thrown out of court due to lack of evidence and a suspected criminal walks free. However, thanks to the Criminal Procedure Act, private individuals can seek out a Private Prosecution where they feel the justice system has not taken a case far enough.
Private prosecutions are fairly rare in South African courts. They are also extremely time-consuming, expensive and relatively complex affairs:
1. Should a Prosecutor fail or decline to prosecute a suspected criminal, direct family or guardians of the victim are able to apply for private prosecution.
2. Only individuals and ***statutory bodies can initiate a private prosecution. Individuals have to prove that they or a victim suffered personal harm as a result of an accused’s actions.
3. Private prosecutions don’t always involve cases of violent crime. A person who has experienced serious financial harm is also able to initiate a private prosecution.
4. The National Environmental Management Act enables individuals to take organisations to court for environmental pollution even if they didn’t personally suffer as a result of the pollution. However, one has to be able to prove that the case is in the public interest.
5. Before you are able to take matters further, you have to request a nolle prosequi (‘will no longer prosecute’) certificate from the Director of Public Prosecutions. This certificate confirms that the State has officially ceased prosecution against an accused and allows you to present your case in court. Once the certificate is issued, you have 3 months to institute private
6. A summons by the clerk is issued in the private prosecutor’s name. This orders the suspect to appear in court. It’s important to remember that the private prosecutor is not allowed to summons a suspect directly. It must happen through the court.
7. A deposit is then paid to cover the costs of the prosecution.
8. A private prosecutor is not allowed to arrest an individual or investigate on the police’s behalf. However, you can request to gain access to evidence by submitting a number of documents.
9. A private prosecutor is also allowed to subpoena witnesses to testify in court.
10. Should the private prosecutor lose the case, he/she must cover all legal fees incurred by the accused. However, should the private prosecutor win the case, either the accused or the State will cover the private prosecutor’s legal expenses.
Source: Criminal Procedure Act