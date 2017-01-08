DStv Network
GUEST BLOG: N2 FossilsOriginally published on 24 June 2016. There is nothing as exciting as breaking rock and finding something entirely new to science inside. This is an experience that has gripped me since childhood. Many years of work... Read More
-
How to Report Suspected Human TraffickingOriginally posted on 31 July 2016. If you suspect that someone is being or has been trafficked there are a number of options to report it. Currently, the South African Human Trafficking Resource Line is the only... Read More
-
10 Facts About Private ProsecutionOriginally published on 22 May 2016. It’s a story we know all too well – a criminal case gets thrown out of court due to lack of evidence and a suspected criminal walks free. However, thanks to the Criminal... Read More
-
Riaan Manser: “This Ain’t No Honeymoon”Originally published on 30 October 2016. The smash was a brutal one. Blood pouring down my face and neck. The warmth almost soothing, but that smell all too eerie. A wave had hit us from our starboard side and we’d... Read More
-
How to Train Your Guide DogYou’ve probably seen them in restaurants, malls and at various expos, but have you ever thought what it actually takes to train an always-friendly guide dog? Starting off at just seven weeks, these dogs are put... Read More
-
Saving the Great White SharkOriginally published on 14 August 2016 GREAT WHITE SHARKS may be apex predators but the truth is they won’t stand...
-
Are you built for flight comfort?Once I’ve found my seat number and deposited myself in my window seat, I silently use the power of positive thinking...
-
Music and MachineWhen Dan Rather left CBS Evening News, an eager reporter asked the celebrated American presenter to reveal the secret...
-
The Day I Chose MeI’m a working wife and mum. Two children, both under 16. There’ve been moments when I wanted to leave everything...
-
Finding Joy in Negative SpacesOne look at a photograph of Samuel Beckett tells you everything you need to know about the man: he possessed, amongst...
-
Welcome to the Internet of ThingsIt’s 2016, and I think it’s time we take Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs and rework it a little. Once we do, we will...
-
Deep in the DRC JungleThe Hotel Ishango was a lonely place in 1998. Laurent Kabila’s government, only a few months old, was starting to...
-
Forgot your password?When we think of biometric password security, we think either of unlocking our iPhones with our fingerprint, or if...
-
Making Magic Takes TimeWe run a tight ship on Carte Blanche. Our crew numbers just four. Producer, camera, sound and presenter. The mission is...
-
Shooting the New Carte Blanche TrailerOne of the biggest misconceptions people have about the Carte Blanche team is that we see each other daily and spend a...
-
Google Trekker: Mapping the Cape’s ContrastsTwo weeks ago, I found myself atop a mountain, at once nursing a sun burn while fighting off frost bite. The trail...
-
Waste not, want not…To motorists, these people are a nuisance and an irritation. No, I don’t mean unroadworthy taxis or street hawkers of...
-
Oscar Pistorius’ Sentencing: The IntricaciesThe South African judicial system requires that you bow each time a judge or magistrate enters or leaves a court room....
-
Father’s Day: About my DadMy father, Basil Havelock Watts, was a tough, straight-talking man with few social graces and no time for small talk.
-
Micro Babies and Miracle MenI once had a friend with a ponytail and an acoustic guitar. He lived on a hill overlooking the Cape’s False Bay....
-
Diabulimia: Dying to be ThinI had never heard of the word diabulimia, until this particular story was discussed at the office. Diabulimia is an...
-
Claire Mawisa’s WanderlistIt’s a dream many of us aspire to – quitting our day jobs, packing our bags and travelling. Local couple...
-
Bringing Betty HomeThere are many things about the day I first met Betty Ketani’s family in Queenstown I won’t forget. It was the...
