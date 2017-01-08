DStv Network

  • GUEST BLOG: N2 Fossils

    08 January 2017, 19:00
    Originally published on 24 June 2016. There is nothing as exciting as breaking rock and finding something entirely...

  • 10 Facts About Private Prosecution

    08 January 2017, 19:00
    Originally published on 22 May 2016. It’s a story we know all too well – a criminal case gets thrown out of court...

  • Riaan Manser: “This Ain’t No Honeymoon”

    08 January 2017, 19:00
    Originally published on 30 October 2016. The smash was a brutal one. Blood pouring down my face and neck. The warmth...

  • How to Train Your Guide Dog

    18 December 2016, 20:00
    You’ve probably seen them in restaurants, malls and at various expos, but have you ever thought what it actually...

  • Saving the Great White Shark

    By Derek Watts
    12 December 2016, 8:00
    Originally published on 14 August 2016 GREAT WHITE SHARKS may be apex predators but the truth is they won’t stand...

  • [GUEST BLOG] Sharks Under Threat

    12 December 2016, 7:00
    Originally published 18 August 2016 Sharks – the most misunderstood and feared predators – are also the...

  • 10 Myths About Sharks

    11 December 2016, 19:00
    Sharks are apex predators in South Africa’s oceans, and critical to the survival of many other species. But they are...

  • Madswimmer Diary – Evan Feldman

    05 December 2016, 14:50
    They are called the Madswimmers and they take on some daunting challenges to raise funds for charity. But swimming...

  • 24 Flight Etiquette Guidelines

    04 December 2016, 19:00
    Regardless of where you’re flying to or how long your trip is, inconsiderate passengers can make even the shortest...

  • A Guide to Good Posture

    27 November 2016, 19:00
    It’s something our bodies utilise daily, but often we forget just how important good posture is. As a result we can...

  • Understanding the Proposed Hate Speech & Hate Crimes Bill

    20 November 2016, 19:00
    In October this year, Cabinet decided to formally publish the new Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate...

  • 20 Ways to Get Some Sleep

    20 November 2016, 19:00
    Few things in life are more important than a good night’s sleep. Long-term lack of proper sleep could lead to several...

  • Making a Difference
    The Tygerberg Hospital Campaign

    17 November 2016, 9:00
    Injecting new life into paediatric care units in public hospitals across the nation, the Carte Blanche Making A...

  • Protect Yourself Against Credit Card Fraud

    13 November 2016, 19:00
    Credit card fraud is a booming business, with criminals making millions from unsuspecting victims’ credit card...

  • State Capture Report: Who’s Who?

    08 November 2016, 22:10
    It’s been a dramatic week in the world of politics as the State of Capture report was finally released by the Public...

  • Carte Blanche in the State Capture Report

    06 November 2016, 19:25
    Over the past few months, Carte Blanche has covered the Eskom coal contract signed with Tegeta as well as various...

  • What You Said: Water Saving Tips

    31 October 2016, 12:16
    During Sunday’s story on water restrictions throughout the country, we wanted to know how you are saving water....

  • Understanding Water Restrictions

    30 October 2016, 19:00
    Water restriction has become the new “it” phrase for South Africans as municipalities across the country are...

