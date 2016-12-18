DStv Network
- Sun 101Primetime at 7pmSun 901Rebroadcast 8pmMon 101Rebroadcast 6am, 10:30pmThur 101Rebroadcast 2pm
What we’re Tweeting25m bongani bingwa @bonglez
A house divided cannot stand - is the ANC beginning to fall? #CarteBlanche38m celf 🕷 @Ndiilo_I
The piece on autism is so interesting #CarteBlanche2m claire mawisa @clairemawisa
did you know? @SamoaAir charges passengers per their weight! #carteblanche pic.twitter.com/D6dj5Tlg7s
TrendingNext
-
How to Train Your Guide DogYou’ve probably seen them in restaurants, malls and at various expos, but have you ever thought what it actually takes to train an always-friendly guide dog? Starting off at just seven weeks, these dogs are put... Read More
-
[GUEST BLOG] Sharks Under ThreatOriginally published 18 August 2016 Sharks – the most misunderstood and feared predators – are also the most threatened by human activities. Sharks are apex predators, meaning that once they reach adulthood... Read More
-
10 Myths About SharksSharks are apex predators in South Africa’s oceans, and critical to the survival of many other species. But they are also the most misunderstood animal in our oceans. We look at 10 of the most common myths giving... Read More
-
Are you built for flight comfort?Once I’ve found my seat number and deposited myself in my window seat, I silently use the power of positive thinking to divert passengers away from sitting next to me. You see, my preference is to have an empty seat... Read More
-
Madswimmer Diary – Evan FeldmanThey are called the Madswimmers and they take on some daunting challenges to raise funds for charity. But swimming across the Dead Sea, using special masks to keep out the toxic salt water, must rate as their most... Read More
Read It All
-
How to Train Your Guide DogYou’ve probably seen them in restaurants, malls and at various expos, but have you ever thought what it actually...
-
Saving the Great White SharkOriginally published on 14 August 2016 GREAT WHITE SHARKS may be apex predators but the truth is they won’t stand...
-
[GUEST BLOG] Sharks Under ThreatOriginally published 18 August 2016 Sharks – the most misunderstood and feared predators – are also the...
-
10 Myths About SharksSharks are apex predators in South Africa’s oceans, and critical to the survival of many other species. But they are...
-
Madswimmer Diary – Evan FeldmanThey are called the Madswimmers and they take on some daunting challenges to raise funds for charity. But swimming...
-
24 Flight Etiquette GuidelinesRegardless of where you’re flying to or how long your trip is, inconsiderate passengers can make even the shortest...
-
A Guide to Good PostureIt’s something our bodies utilise daily, but often we forget just how important good posture is. As a result we can...
-
Understanding the Proposed Hate Speech & Hate Crimes BillIn October this year, Cabinet decided to formally publish the new Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate...
-
20 Ways to Get Some SleepFew things in life are more important than a good night’s sleep. Long-term lack of proper sleep could lead to several...
-
Making a DifferenceInjecting new life into paediatric care units in public hospitals across the nation, the Carte Blanche Making A...
The Tygerberg Hospital Campaign
-
Protect Yourself Against Credit Card FraudCredit card fraud is a booming business, with criminals making millions from unsuspecting victims’ credit card...
-
State Capture Report: Who’s Who?It’s been a dramatic week in the world of politics as the State of Capture report was finally released by the Public...
-
Carte Blanche in the State Capture ReportOver the past few months, Carte Blanche has covered the Eskom coal contract signed with Tegeta as well as various...
-
What You Said: Water Saving TipsDuring Sunday’s story on water restrictions throughout the country, we wanted to know how you are saving water....
-
Understanding Water RestrictionsWater restriction has become the new “it” phrase for South Africans as municipalities across the country are...
-
Riaan Manser: “This Ain’t No Honeymoon”The smash was a brutal one. Blood pouring down my face and neck. The warmth almost soothing, but that smell all too...
-
The World Through SANSA’s EyesIn December 2010, South Africa launched its own space agency, the South African Space Agency(SANSA), and ever since the...
-
Whistle Blowing in SADespite the high levels of corruption and fraud in South Africa, the act of whistle blowing still takes place...
Presenter Blogs
-
Saving the Great White SharkOriginally published on 14 August 2016 GREAT WHITE SHARKS may be apex predators but the truth is they won’t stand...
-
Are you built for flight comfort?Once I’ve found my seat number and deposited myself in my window seat, I silently use the power of positive thinking...
-
Music and MachineWhen Dan Rather left CBS Evening News, an eager reporter asked the celebrated American presenter to reveal the secret...
-
The Day I Chose MeI’m a working wife and mum. Two children, both under 16. There’ve been moments when I wanted to leave everything...
-
Finding Joy in Negative SpacesOne look at a photograph of Samuel Beckett tells you everything you need to know about the man: he possessed, amongst...
-
Welcome to the Internet of ThingsIt’s 2016, and I think it’s time we take Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs and rework it a little. Once we do, we will...
-
Deep in the DRC JungleThe Hotel Ishango was a lonely place in 1998. Laurent Kabila’s government, only a few months old, was starting to...
-
Forgot your password?When we think of biometric password security, we think either of unlocking our iPhones with our fingerprint, or if...
-
Making Magic Takes TimeWe run a tight ship on Carte Blanche. Our crew numbers just four. Producer, camera, sound and presenter. The mission is...
-
Shooting the New Carte Blanche TrailerOne of the biggest misconceptions people have about the Carte Blanche team is that we see each other daily and spend a...
-
Google Trekker: Mapping the Cape’s ContrastsTwo weeks ago, I found myself atop a mountain, at once nursing a sun burn while fighting off frost bite. The trail...
-
Waste not, want not…To motorists, these people are a nuisance and an irritation. No, I don’t mean unroadworthy taxis or street hawkers of...
-
Oscar Pistorius’ Sentencing: The IntricaciesThe South African judicial system requires that you bow each time a judge or magistrate enters or leaves a court room....
-
Father’s Day: About my DadMy father, Basil Havelock Watts, was a tough, straight-talking man with few social graces and no time for small talk.
-
Micro Babies and Miracle MenI once had a friend with a ponytail and an acoustic guitar. He lived on a hill overlooking the Cape’s False Bay....
-
Diabulimia: Dying to be ThinI had never heard of the word diabulimia, until this particular story was discussed at the office. Diabulimia is an...
-
Claire Mawisa’s WanderlistIt’s a dream many of us aspire to – quitting our day jobs, packing our bags and travelling. Local couple...
-
Bringing Betty HomeThere are many things about the day I first met Betty Ketani’s family in Queenstown I won’t forget. It was the...
Meet them allMore DStv NEWS
Entertainment News
Video: Wedding dress fash mash
See which celeb dresses made the list.
Video: Best red carpet dresses
FashionMash Top 10 picks for 2016!
The Hitlist: Best of 2016
Entertainment highlights of the year.